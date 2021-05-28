NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of raping three teenage girls.
According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon raped three 13-year-old girls between October 2020 and May 2021.READ MORE: NYPD Releases New Photos Of Suspects In Anti-Semitic Attack On Jewish Man In Diamond District
Police say the girls were drugged and raped in separate attacks during slumber parties at his home in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens.READ MORE: Tri-State Seeing Signs Of Hope This Memorial Day Weekend After Trying Year
Investigators worry there could be more victims.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: MTA Worker Punched On The Job In Harlem
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.