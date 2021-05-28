NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of opening fire in Times Square is back in New York in police custody.

Farrakhan Muhammad was extradited to the city from Florida on Friday. His hair was cut and beard shaved off from the initial picture released during the manhunt.

He spent hours at the Midtown South precinct and said nothing as he was led out in handcuffs before heading to jail.

Farrakhan Muhammad is charged in the Times Square shooting on 5/8 that injured three people including a 4 year old. Muhammad was arrested by US Marshals in Florida and was extradited to NYC today. @CBSNewYork @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/tLOiDe3EGy — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) May 29, 2021

The 31-year-old is accused of opening fire in Times Square in broad daylight on May 8.

The bullets struck three innocent bystanders, including 4-year-old Skye Martinez.

Police say Muhammad’s brother was the intended target after a fight over sidewalk space where they sold CDs illegally.

Days later, Muhammad was arrested by U.S. Marshals outside of Jacksonville, Florida, while eating lunch in a McDonald’s parking lot with his girlfriend, Kristine Vergara, who has family in the area.

Vergara is facing multiple charges, including being an accessory after the fact and second-degree attempted murder.

The NYPD says the investigation into her involvement is ongoing as the 22-year-old remains in Florida.

Meanwhile, Muhammad is back home, this time in jail, and facing mounting charges.

Those charges include attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.