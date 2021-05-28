HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Let go of those LEGOs.
That's the message Suffolk County Police are sending to a man they say stole some.
According to police, the suspect stole the LEGOs from the Target on East Jericho Turnpike at 7:20 p.m. on May 1.
Police say he switched the tags on the toys with tags from less expensive items in the store. Police didn’t say how much the stolen LEGOs are worth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE.
All calls and emails will be kept confidential.