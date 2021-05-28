NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Memorial Day Weekend came amid the worsening pandemic last year, but now there’s hope that better days are ahead this summer.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the only negative heading into the holiday weekend seems to be the weather.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and most people are officially ready, including Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“It’s a summer we deserve after everything we’ve been through,” he said earlier this week. “It will be the summer of New York City. It will be extraordinary.”

The city’s eight public beaches will reopen with lifeguards Saturday, covering 14 miles of sand.

Officials want everyone to remember to maintain six feet of social distancing. The plan is to have them at full capacity by July 4th weekend.

Mobile vaccine sites will be at summer hot spots, including the beaches.

“So we’re going to combine the joy of summer and the beaches reopening with the vaccination effort,” de Blasio said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Across the river in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted major COVID restrictions ahead of the holiday weekend, including the six feet social distancing rule indoors and outside.

Fully vaccinated people are also able to enter restaurants and stores without mask. Those who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to keep them on.

“It’s a lot of fun to be able to walk around and smell things again,” said Mike Dalzell, of Lambertville.

“I’m happy we are at that point, it’s about time,” Marta Petrocelli, of Long Branch, said.

Businesses hope this helps draw in more crowds along the Jersey Shore.

“Come wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, whatever you want,” said Amy Gregorin, manager at Molly & Zoey.

After 14 months of lockdown, Americans are ready to get out and hit the road. One in four say they will travel this weekend, as COVID restrictions are lifted across the country.

COVID VACCINE

AAA expects more than 34 million people will hit the road, while 2.5 million will fly.

“It’s night and day compared to 2020,” one analyst said.

He said the urge to travel after such a difficult year is lifting the entire industry.

“Hotels are booked full,” he said. “Rental companies like Airbnb and VRBO both say that they are sold out in many communities, and rental cars are all but impossible to find.”

Typically, Friday is the busiest travel day of the weekend.

Lifeguards will be on duty at New York City’s public beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming is strictly prohibited at other times.