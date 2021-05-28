ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey is marking a milestone as it heads into the Memorial Day Weekend.

Fully vaccinated people can leave their masks at home.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, it’s the unofficial start to summer. It doesn’t feel like it, but the summer spirit is alive.

Baker spoke to many out and about, shopping at the stores and grabbing drinks on the boardwalk without masks indoors, which is now allowed.

“We are here in Asbury for the summer holiday! And no mask day!” a woman named Michele said.

COVID VACCINE

Many locals and visitors bundled to enjoy the view of the beach on the gloomy start to the holiday.

“It is a beach weekend. Just taking to the boards instead of the sand,” said Asbury resident Phil Confalone.

“The weather is not great… little bit sad about it,” said Patrick Beatty.

Bars, restaurants, retail stores and more can now operate at full capacity. You do not need to social distance and if vaccinated, a mask is not required indoors. But still, some are being cautious.

“I feel like I interact with so many people. For me, while working, prefer to keep it on but I understand if vaccinated, safe to not wear it,” said Avery Mandeville.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the “shots at the Shore” initiative, free to anyone Saturday and Sunday.

“We will have stations set up at Sandy Hook, at the Pier Village gazebo in Long Branch, and right here at the Grand Arcade on the boardwalk in Asbury Park,” Murphy said.

If you are hoping to find a summer rental, supply is scarce. Justin Smith with the Wood Agency in Manasquan says people are foregoing European and out of state travel and staying local.

“For the full season, Memorial Day to Labor Day, it would not be possible,” he said. “But if you wanted a week early summer, late summer. But prime summer, pretty much all booked.”

If you need a summer job, the Jersey Shore is hiring. John Copeland with the Town Grill in Manasquan is thankful for the influx of college kids to help.

“We were probably one or two days away from having to cut our hours because we didn’t have enough staff,” Copeland said.

Many Baker spoke with are not letting a little rain stop their fun. They are taking the opportunity to gather with family and friends, and honor those that served our country.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.