NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA employee was attacked on the job last Sunday at a subway station in Harlem.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the mezzanine level of the 148th Street station.
Police said the 32-year-old worker was arguing with another man, when the suspect punched him in the face.
The employee fell to the ground, and the suspect allegedly kicked him before leaving the station.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for bruising and swelling.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.