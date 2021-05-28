By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After of a mix of sun and clouds early today, clouds will thicken as we head into the afternoon. Temps are cooler than yesterday, reaching the mid 60s. A few showers are possible any time after 2pm or so, but the majority of the rain fills in closer to dinner time.
The rain turns heavy at times tonight as the winds pick up. We're not talking damaging winds, but gusts to 30 mph or so will make it a chilly, breezy, and very wet night. Temps will fall into the 40s.
Saturday is just raw and damp. After some morning rain, it’ll be more of on/off showers and drizzle for the rest of the day. There’ll be dry time, but it stays cloudy, breezy, and cool with temps only in the 50s… 20 degrees or so below normal.
Sunday isn't much better as of now. Scattered drops and showers around with highs around 60. If we're lucky, we'll see some late-day drying, especially to the west.
Memorial Day itself will be the best day for outdoor activities… a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.