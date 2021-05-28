By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a bright start to the day, the clouds and rain have moved in… and unfortunately, they'll be sticking around throughout most of the holiday weekend!
Rain will become steady tonight and even heavy at times overnight, and it'll also get breezy & chilly – temps in NYC look to fall below 50 overnight! Tomorrow won't feature much of a rebound in temperatures at all, with highs only in the mid 50s due to clouds, rain, and northeast winds.
Sunday will only be a marginal improvement, but still quite unsettled with rain likely, thick clouds, and temps only around 60. Both Saturday & Sunday look to end up 15-20 degrees below normal.
The good news is that Memorial Day itself is shaping up to be much better with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temps in the low 70s…but we have to get through a soggy stretch first!