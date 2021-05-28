CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Improving COVID numbers have prompted the New York City Department of Education to lift restrictions on school sports competitions.

Under previous restrictions, high-risk sports like basketball, volleyball and wrestling were allowed, but only outdoors. Now, they will be allowed to move back inside for competitions.

No spectators will be allowed — only players, coaches and essential personnel — and masks will be required.

The changes take effect immediately, allowing a citywide basketball tournament to move back indoors, avoiding the threat of rain this weekend.

