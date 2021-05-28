LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It wasn’t such a sneaky move, after all.
Suffolk County Police want your help identifying the suspect they say stole $900 worth of Adidas sneakers.
They say it happened on Jan. 17 at Kohl's in Lake Ronkonkoma.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online by CLICKING HERE.

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.
All calls and emails will be kept confidential.