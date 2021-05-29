NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — American Airlines is joining Southwest Airlines in extending its suspension of alcohol on flights because of unruly passengers.
This comes after a Southwest flight attendant was seriously injured last weekend after being assaulted by a passenger.
American says alcohol services will remain suspended through Sept. 13 when the Transportation Security Administration’s mask mandate is set to expire.
The Federal Aviation Administration says there have been 2,500 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.