PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Fort Lee man is accused of pulling a fake gun and sexually assaulting a ride share driver.
Prosecutors say Andrew Mendez, 30, attacked the driver back in February of 2020.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office says Mendez pulled out a fake gun and demanded his driver perform sexual acts and threatened to hurt her if she didn't. The driver managed to get out of her car and call the police.
Responding authorities found the fake gun in the back seat of the vehicle.
Mendez faces sexual assault, weapons, terroristic threats and assault charges, and could get up to 10 years prison if convicted of the most serious charge.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.