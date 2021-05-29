CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect they say is behind two burglaries in the Bronx.

They say the suspect broke into Healthy Fit Planet on Saint Ann’s Avenue on April 26 at 10:30 p.m. Once inside, he stole a sound system and took off. Authorities say the system was worth about $600.

He allegedly struck again on May 9 at 6:24 a.m., entering a building on 142nd Street through the basement. Once inside, police say he stole exercise equipment and electronics worth more than $5,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

