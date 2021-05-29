CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
FIRE ISLAND PINES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Suffolk County Police marine officers say two men were saved from a sinking sailboat in Fire Island Pines Harbor.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the boat’s lines broke and were being smashed against the dock and other boats.

Officers brought a Marine X-Ray boat alongside the sailboat, allowing the two men to jump to safety.

One officer was treated for minor injuries.

