FIRE ISLAND PINES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police marine officers say two men were saved from a sinking sailboat in Fire Island Pines Harbor.
It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the boat’s lines broke and were being smashed against the dock and other boats.READ MORE: Major Movie Theater Chains End Mask Mandates For Fully Vaccinated Customers
Officers brought a Marine X-Ray boat alongside the sailboat, allowing the two men to jump to safety.
One officer was treated for minor injuries.