RANDOLPH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey State Police want your help finding a man they say tried to buy a child.
The disturbing incident took place Wednesday at 2:22 p.m. at Hedden County Park.
According to state police, the suspect approached a woman who was with her 2-year-old son on the Hurd Street side of the park. State police say that the man "made multiple attempts to purchase the child."
The woman refused, and the man then linked up with two other men, age 25-30, before leaving the park through the Park Heights Avenue gate in Dover Township.
Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man, 47-58, with a gold tooth, and was wearing a white tee shirt along with a black baseball hat with a logo reading "RM."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 862-325-7716. Anonymous tips are also encouraged.