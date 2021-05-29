NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spectators will once again be allowed at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this summer.
The annual competition will return to Coney Island on Sunday, July 4.
The contest was held last year, but it took place in a private location without a live audience due to COVID restrictions.
Free tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Health and safety regulations will be followed. For more information, visit MajorLeagueEating.com.
Joey Chestnut will return to defend his championship title after setting a world record last year, eating 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
Miki Sudo, the reigning champion in the women’s competition, will not be competing this year. Last year, she broke the women’s world record, eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns.