By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Make no mistake about it, today was a raw nda dreary Saturday with temps for many struggling to reach 50! Expect the conditions to continue tonight with breezy, damp and chilly weather as temps will be in the 40s overnight.READ MORE: Despite Rainy Weather, Bright Smiles On The Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend Major Movie Theater Chains End Mask Mandates For Fully Vaccinated Customers
Tomorrow will be just a few degrees “warmer,” but with temps in the mid 50s at best, we’re still going to wind up 20 degrees below normal for the end of May. Also, expect even more rain during the day, with potential for more downpours especially in the evening… make sure to keep the umbrella handy!American Airlines Extends Suspension Of Alcohol On Flights Due To Unruly Passengers
Memorial Day will start off mainly cloudy with a few lingering drops east of NYC… but we do anticipate sunshine for many by afternoon. It’ll also be much milder with a high temp nearing 70…. for now, stay in, stay warm, and make the best of the holiday weekend!