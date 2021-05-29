By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
There's no getting around it, it's a damp and dreary Memorial Day weekend. After temps in the 90s for some just a few days ago, we'll be stuck in the 50s!
Expect a raw, cloudy, and damp day today with periods of rain moving through. The best bet for a drier lull will be later this afternoon into early evening. A chilly northeast breeze will make it feel like the 40s at times.
More rain moves through overnight, especially along the coast. It’ll be a very similar start Sunday… chilly, cloudy, rainy. That continues through much of Sunday with temps a few degrees higher in the mid 50s. By Sunday evening, things become more showery in nature… but still not drying out quite yet.
For Memorial Day, we likely start out mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers, especially east of the city. We're hopeful things improve through the day, leading to a brighter finish. Temps are better, but still slightly below normal, in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Stay dry and have a great (even if indoor) holiday weekend!