NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car crash sent a vehicle slamming into a building in Queens on Saturday.
A black car smashed into the glass window at Modell’s on Rockaway and Woodhaven boulevards in Ozone Park around 5:30 p.m.READ MORE: Despite Rainy Weather, Bright Smiles On The Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend
A total of five people inside two cars were injured.READ MORE: 26-Year-Old Tyler Thorpe Dies After Falling From Fire Escape At Kips Bay Apartment Building
There’s no word on what led up to the crash.MORE NEWS: New Yorkers, Tourists Try To Make The Best Of A Soggy Start To Memorial Day Weekend
The Modell’s location was already permanently closed.