By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car crash sent a vehicle slamming into a building in Queens on Saturday.

A black car smashed into the glass window at Modell’s on Rockaway and Woodhaven boulevards in Ozone Park around 5:30 p.m.

A total of five people inside two cars were injured.

There’s no word on what led up to the crash.

The Modell’s location was already permanently closed.

