PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Prosecutors say a Paterson man used cameras in the bathrooms of a book store and a home to surreptitiously take pictures of women and children.
According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Juan Mejia, 46, faces charges of invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child.READ MORE: Police: Subway Panhandler Tries To Rob Asian Man
Authorities say Mejia hid in the women’s bathroom stall at book store in Clifton and secretly recorded two women who were using neighboring stalls.READ MORE: Police: Same Suspect Wanted In Groping, Flashing Incidents In The Bronx
Further investigation revealed that Mejia had previously hidden a camera in the bathroom of a home in Paterson in 2019 and recorded images of children, prosecutors said.
Mejia faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.MORE NEWS: Despite Rainy Weather, Bright Smiles On The Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.