NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down two men in connection with a pair of gym locker robberies in Manhattan.
The first incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 16 at the Blink Fitness on 3rd Avenue in Murray Hill.
Police said a 25-year-old man discovered someone had taken $200 cash and two credit cards from his belongings inside a locker. Investigators determined the stolen cards were used to buy $1,500 worth of merchandise from Bloomingdale's and Starbucks.
Four days later, a 21-year-old man reported his credit cards were stolen from a locker at the Blink Fitness on Nassau Street in the Financial District. Police said those cards were used to buy more than $100 worth of items from a Duane Reade.
The NYPD released new video Wednesday of two men police are searching for in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.