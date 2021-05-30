NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman from Maine who was reported missing by her family has been found safe.
Sources say 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was found at a hostel in Queens on Friday afternoon.READ MORE: Bethpage Air Show Canceled Sunday At Jones Beach Due To Rain
According to sources, she was safe and was not being held against her will.
No arrests have been made.READ MORE: Police: Suspects Wanted In Pair Of Robberies Near Penn Station, Hudson River Park
Hammontree was reported missing by her family Wednesday after she missed her flight home to Falmouth.
Police sources told CBS2 the 29-year-old was visiting New York City with her boyfriend and was last seen early Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Times Square.MORE NEWS: Despite Rainy Weather, Bright Smiles On The Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend
Sources said she was supposed to fly home from LaGuardia Airport, but told her boyfriend she didn’t want to return.