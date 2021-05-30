TOWN OF RAMAPO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Someone has been abandoning German Shepherds in New Jersey.
Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says eight dogs have been found in the past week.
One was discovered in Closter, two in Alpine, four in Woodland Park and then another in Wayne.
Authorities said at least three other dogs have been spotted in the area.
None of the animals have collars, tags or microchips.
Authorities said they appear to be frightening and may be the victims of backyard breeding.
The shelter is now looking for someone with experience to adopt the dogs. Click here for more information or email adoptlove@rbari.org.
Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call the Bergen County SPCA Hotline at (201) 573-8900.