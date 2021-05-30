By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR!!! That’s a good way to describe our Sunday morning. A raw, chilly, rainy, breezy day is in store yet again with temps struggling to get into the 50s for most spots.READ MORE: Despite Rainy Weather, Bright Smiles On The Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend 26-Year-Old Tyler Thorpe Dies After Falling From Fire Escape At Kips Bay Apartment Building
The rain will be another big factor in dampening spirits as on-and-off rain will be likely and could be heavy at times. Combined with the heavy rainfall Friday night and yesterday, and some local drainage issues may arise… be careful on the roads!New Yorkers, Tourists Try To Make The Best Of A Soggy Start To Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day will start off mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers… but we do anticipate sunshine for many by afternoon. It’ll also be much milder with a high temp nearing 70… For now, stay in, stay warm, and make the best of the holiday weekend!