NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three NYPD officers were struck by a car Sunday on Staten Island.
It happened around 10 a.m. near Livermore and Forest avenues in the Port Richmond section.
Police said the plainclothes officers were putting up barriers when they were struck.
All three officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
So far, no charges have been filed.