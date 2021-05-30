NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a pair of robberies in Manhattan.
The first incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. on May 21 near Penn Station.READ MORE: Police: Man Steals $1,400 Worth Of Tools From Truck In Brooklyn
Police said at least two suspects walked up to a 43-year-old man and struck him in the head, knocking him unconscious. They allegedly stole his money and iPhone before taking off.READ MORE: 3 NYPD Officers Struck By Car While Putting Up Barriers On Staten Island
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Two days later, police said three suspects robbed two men at gunpoint in Hudson River Park. They made off with a chain, phone and credit cards.MORE NEWS: Bethpage Air Show Rescheduled For Monday At Jones Beach
Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.