By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a pair of robberies in Manhattan.

The first incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. on May 21 near Penn Station.

Police said at least two suspects walked up to a 43-year-old man and struck him in the head, knocking him unconscious. They allegedly stole his money and iPhone before taking off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two days later, police said three suspects robbed two men at gunpoint in Hudson River Park. They made off with a chain, phone and credit cards.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

