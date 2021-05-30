NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say stole $1,400 worth of tools from a commercial truck in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4 p.m. last Sunday on Ditmas Avenue near Coney Island Avenue in Kensington.
Police said the suspect broke into the parked truck through the front passenger window and took the tools.
He fled the scene in a wheelchair heading north on Ditmas.
