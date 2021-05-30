CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say stole $1,400 worth of tools from a commercial truck in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4 p.m. last Sunday on Ditmas Avenue near Coney Island Avenue in Kensington.

READ MORE: 3 NYPD Officers Struck By Car While Putting Up Barriers On Staten Island

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect broke into the parked truck through the front passenger window and took the tools.

READ MORE: Bethpage Air Show Rescheduled For Monday At Jones Beach

He fled the scene in a wheelchair heading north on Ditmas.

MORE NEWS: Police: Suspects Wanted In Pair Of Robberies Near Penn Station, Hudson River Park

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team