By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been another attack on an Asian American in New York City.

Disturbing video shows a man walk up to a woman and then hit her hard in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday outside a restaurant on Bayard Street in Chinatown.

Police said the victim is 55 years old and is expected to be OK.

CBS2 spoke with Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who represents the district in which the attacked happened.

“It’s heartbreaking and obviously very devastating and traumatic for my community. I cannot understand why people can’t just see that we are also human,” Niou said.

The suspect was arrested, but no charges were immediately filed against him.

