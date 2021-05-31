NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been another attack on an Asian American in New York City.

Disturbing video shows a man walk up to a woman and then hit her hard in the face, knocking her to the ground.

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

The incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday outside a restaurant on Bayard Street in Chinatown.

Police said the victim is 55 years old and is expected to be OK.

READ MORE: Police: 75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Broken Nose, Fractured Eye Rocket After Being Punched In Queens

CBS2 spoke with Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who represents the district in which the attacked happened.

“It’s heartbreaking and obviously very devastating and traumatic for my community. I cannot understand why people can’t just see that we are also human,” Niou said.

READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces More Funding For Anti-Hate Initiatives Amid Increase In Anti-Asian, Anti-Semitic Attacks

The suspect was arrested, but no charges were immediately filed against him.