JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Bethpage Air Show took off this Memorial Day at Jones Beach after being postponed because of bad weather over the weekend.

Organizers said it’s the first time in the event’s 17-year history the show was held on the holiday.

Spectators had a chance to see the U.S. Army Golden Knights, along with the Air Force Thunderbirds and more.

Organizers said because the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, it was more important than ever to go on with this year’s show. When the Thunderbirds offered to stay, they knew it was a no-brainer.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic, and New York has gone through more than any other state,” said George Gorman, Regional Director of New York State Parks. “It was important to have the air show… And when there was a mention by the United States Thunderbirds that they would stay, we got right on the phone. The New York air traffic controllers, they said ‘yes’ right away. The FAA approved it right away. All of the agencies involved without a hesitation they said, ‘yes we’ll be there, same commitment, same resources.’ So that is amazing, and that is great for New York and Long Island residents.”

Tickets are being honored for both Saturday and Sunday’s performances.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.