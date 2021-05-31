By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After the cool and damp weekend, things will be improving for Memorial Day.
Clouds and some lingering sprinkles/drizzle this morning will give way to brighter skies this afternoon. We'll finish the day with partly sunny skies and milder temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.
It's quiet tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s around NYC and 40s for the northwest suburbs.
Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temps closer to normal, in the mid 70s. It looks like Wednesday is dry for the most part, with a shower risk returning in the evening.