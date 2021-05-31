NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Last Memorial Day, new traditions were born because the pandemic forced the cancelations of parades and ceremonies.
"Taps Across America," created by CBS News On The Road correspondent Steve Hartman, was one of them.
Thousands of musicians answered Hartman’s call last year, to play Taps at 3 p.m. sharp.
Once again, he's asking musicians to sound those 24 notes Monday, so those who hear them will stop and remember our fallen heroes.
“If they don’t remember I was a journalist, if they remember that I had anything to do with starting Taps Across America, that’s fine with me. Life well served,” Hartman said.
The idea came from a story Hartman did in 2012 about a man from Washington state who plays Taps every day at sunset.
For more information on how to participate, CLICK HERE.