NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 70-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Brooklyn.
Police said Leonard Mitchell was struck just before 11 p.m. while trying to cross Atlantic Avenue in Boerum Hill.
Investigators are searching for a dark colored sedan, last seen driving east toward 3rd Avenue.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.