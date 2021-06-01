NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is under arrest in the latest violent attack against an Asian-American woman in New York City.

Police say 48-year-old Alexander Wright has been charged with assault as a hate crime, among other counts. Investigators believe he lives in a homeless shelter and was found with what looks like the drug K2.

The assault was caught on camera Monday outside a restaurant on Bayard Street in Chinatown.

Disturbing video shows the suspect punch the victim in the face so hard she falls to the ground.

“My first thought was definitely wondering whether or not she was OK,” Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou told CBS2. “I was relieved to see that some people did go and rush to her aid.”

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

The 55-year-old woman was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Niou said even though the assault was horrifying, it’s important to witness the growing number of attacks against Asian Americans in the city.

“I cannot understand why people can’t just see that we are also human,” she said.

She said it’s heartbreaking and traumatic for her community.

“When people hurt us, that causes permanent trauma. And that our communities are just as worthy to be able to live and work and be,” she added.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into the assault.

The latest numbers show that hate crimes against Asians are up 353% since last year. There have been 86 incidents so far this year, compared to 19 last year.