NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 22-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and eye socket over a parking dispute last weekend in the Bronx.
Now, investigators hope newly released video will help find his attackers.
The altercation happened around 1 a.m. on May 22 along Chatterton Avenue between Olmstead and Castle Hill avenues.
Surveillance video shows two suspects arguing with the victim in a crowd of people.
The suspects then punch the man multiple times in the head, as a woman tries to intervene.
Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.