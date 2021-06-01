NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the man they’re searching for in a child luring case.
Investigators released a photo Monday of 25-year-old Brandon Rodriguez.
He's accused of luring a 13-year-old girl into an apartment building and inappropriately touching her.
It happened a week ago near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
Police said Rodriguez tried to lure two other girls the next day, approaching the victims and asking if they'd like to take a picture of him and his dog.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.