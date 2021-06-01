NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brazen, midday jewelry robbery in the middle of Manhattan street was caught on surveillance video.
It happened May 26 at 12:49 p.m. at West 206th Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood.READ MORE: Police: Suspects Break Man's Jaw, Eye Socket Over Parking Dispute Caught On Video In The Bronx
Surveillance video shows three men get out of a grey Mazda SUV. The video shows them walk up to a 61-year-old man loading his car. They pull guns and, right in the middle of the street, strip him of his necklace and watch. Police say they also robbed a 32-year-old woman.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Charged With Hate Crime After 55-Year-Old Asian Woman Sucker-Punched In Chinatown
They took off eastbound on University Heights Bridge.MORE NEWS: New York City Senior Centers Reopening Their Doors Once Again
