By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today, along with some filtered sunshine. Despite the extra clouds, it stays dry and it's a pretty nice afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Right where we should be for this time of year.
Tonight is mostly cloudy and quiet. Temps will drop to the low 60s for the city and 50s in the suburbs.
For Wednesday, there's more clouds than sun overall, along with a PM shower risk. For now, the best bet of seeing one is to the north and west. Expect similar temps in the mid 70s.
Things then turn more humid and unsettled for late week, with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Friday.