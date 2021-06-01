CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday was another big day for bars and restaurants on the road to reopening in New York.

A midnight curfew for indoor service was lifted statewide.

The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events also ended Monday.

The move came as the statewide COVID positivity rate on a seven-day average dropped to 0.71%, a record low.

The outdoor dining curfew was lifted two weeks ago.

