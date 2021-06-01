NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday was another big day for bars and restaurants on the road to reopening in New York.
A midnight curfew for indoor service was lifted statewide.READ MORE: Police: Suspects Break Man's Jaw, Eye Socket Over Parking Dispute Caught On Video In The Bronx
The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events also ended Monday.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Charged With Hate Crime After 55-Year-Old Asian Woman Sucker-Punched In Chinatown
The move came as the statewide COVID positivity rate on a seven-day average dropped to 0.71%, a record low.
The outdoor dining curfew was lifted two weeks ago.MORE NEWS: New York City Senior Centers Reopening Their Doors Once Again
