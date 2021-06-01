NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing knife fight was caught on video in the subway system.
It happened Monday at 6 a.m. at the 125th Street 2, 3 station in Harlem.READ MORE: Police: Suspects Break Man's Jaw, Eye Socket Over Parking Dispute Caught On Video In The Bronx
According to police, it started as an argument between the suspect and a 51-year-old man. Surveillance video shows the suspect pull out two metal objects. The 51-year-old can also be seen holding two knives. The men then square off and start swinging at one another.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Charged With Hate Crime After 55-Year-Old Asian Woman Sucker-Punched In Chinatown
Ultimately the suspect and the 51-year-old can be seen on video grappling. The suspect can be slamming the 51-year-old into the wall and taking him to the ground. That’s when, the suspect got ahold of one of the knives and stabbed the 51-year-old repeatedly in the back.
The suspect ran off. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: New York City Senior Centers Reopening Their Doors Once Again
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.