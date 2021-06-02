NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Amazon says it will no longer test job applicants for marijuana.
Tuesday’s announcement came after a New York man sued the company in March, claiming his job offer at a warehouse was rescinded because he tested positive. The city banned employers from testing jobseekers for cannabis in 2020.READ MORE: Long Island Woman Sues Home Depot, Says She Was Denied Job Due To Having Medical Marijuana Card
In a blog post, Amazon said it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. Some roles may still require cannabis tests in line with Department of Transportation regulations.READ MORE: New York Legalizes Adult-Use Marijuana: 'A Historic Day'
The company also said Tuesday it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.
