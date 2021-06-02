PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police say a Patchogue man sexually abused children in his wife’s care.
They say Angel Tacuri sexually three girls between 2010 and 2015, when they were between the ages of 3 and 8.
The victims came forward after Tacuri was arrested in January for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old in 2010.
Tacuri, 52, faces charges of sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and more. He's set to appear in court Thursday.
Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Tacuri is asked to contact police at (631) 852-6531.