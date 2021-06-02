Breaking NewsMTA Officials Say Hackers Breached Its Systems In April, No Danger Posed To The Public
By CBSNewYork Team
Long Island, New York, Patchogue

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police say a Patchogue man sexually abused children in his wife’s care.

(credit: Suffolk County Police)

They say Angel Tacuri sexually three girls between 2010 and 2015, when they were between the ages of 3 and 8.

The victims came forward after Tacuri was arrested in January for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old in 2010.

Tacuri, 52, faces charges of sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and more. He’s set to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Tacuri is asked to contact police at (631) 852-6531.

