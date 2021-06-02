NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Days after a homeless man was charged after allegedly sucker-punching an Asian woman, there are pleas to get troubled people on the streets help.

“I’m sick and tired of getting text messages about hate crimes every single day,” City Councilmember Margaret Chin said.

For too many times to count this year, the Asian-American community has gathered to denounce yet another unsettling attack. The latest one happened in the heart of Chinatown, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Wednesday.

A 55-year-old woman was punched so viciously on Bayard Street on Monday night, she slumped to the ground unconscious as the suspect continued screaming.

“My question is why? Why? Why are they targeting our community? Why are they targeting seniors?” Chin said.

Chin and members of the Asian-American senior community shared their fears of living in a time of heightened violence.

“I’m 79 years old, right? If I walking in the street, anytime I get hit, what do I do?” one area resident said.

Police say 48-year-old Alexander Wright, who is homeless, was responsible for Monday night’s attack. In the past year, he was arrested eight times for arson and assault.

Advocates say too often mental illness and homelessness intersect with attacks on the Asian-American community.

“The shelters can’t just be a place for them to sleep. It’s got to be a place where the individuals can get the services that they need. That’s what we have to look at and that’s what we have to change,” Chin said.

Wright faces several criminal charges in connection to Monday’s attack. Community leaders say his repeated arrests are an issue impacting much more than just the Asian-American community.

“New York City has failed this woman. New York City has failed all of us. Alexander Wright should not have been on our streets. Some crimes are unforeseeable,” mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said.

But advocates argue Monday’s assault could have been prevented.

