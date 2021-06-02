NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say attacked an Asian woman with a cane at a subway station in Upper Manhattan.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the beating that took place around 6:45 a.m. on May 12 at the Broadway-West 116th Street station in Morningside Heights.
Police said the 23-year-old victim exited a northbound 1 train and passed by the suspect on the platform.
That's when he allegedly swung his cane, hitting the woman in the head and hip.
Police said the suspect fled the station on a northbound 1 train.
The victim suffered pain and swelling but refused medical attention.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.