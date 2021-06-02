BOSTON (CBSNewYork) — The Boston Celtics fan accused of tossing a bottle of water at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving appeared in a Boston courtroom Wednesday.
Cole Buckley, 21, is facing a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
After pleading not guilty, Buckley was released on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from the TD Garden.
“There is a growing disturbing trend, in the NBA in particular, and it’s not lost on me that the NBA is overwhelmingly Black men, where we have fans who are overwhelmingly white men who believe that they can engage in this type of behavior,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
Irving used to play for Boston.
The bottle was thrown Sunday night as the Nets walked off the court after beating the Celtics during a playoff game.