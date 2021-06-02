NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen shootout was caught on video Monday in Brooklyn.
Gunfire erupted just before 8 p.m. Monday near Hancock Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.
Surveillance video shows a group of men gathered outside a bodega. Three of them can be seen pulling out guns and opening fire.
Police said four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made.
