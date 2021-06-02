EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden is in a race against time, pushing to get more Americans vaccinated by July 4.
This comes as some local doctors ask why they’re still waiting to be able to give vaccines to their patientsREAD MORE: First 10 Winners Of New York State COVID Vaccine College Scholarship Raffle Announced
In an all-out push to end the pandemic, the president is calling June a month of action, setting a goal to get 70% of adults at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by July 4.
“We’re at 63% of adults with one shot, and we’re getting closer, but we still have work to do,” Biden said.
The race to vaccinate comes as daily demand drops and has stalled significantly.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“If you’re vaccinated, you are protected. If you are not vaccinated, you are not protected,” Biden said.
The president says some day care providers will now offer free child care while parents get their shot, and some pharmacies will stay open all night on Fridays in June.READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: Students May Not Have To Wear Masks When Returning To School In September
Dr. Alexander Salerno, of Salerno Medical Associates in New Jersey, says in addition to pharmacies and mega sites, why not also share the supply with trusted primary care physicians to help hesitant patients get over the hump? Especially in communities of color where access can be an issue.
“If I have the flu vaccine, the pneumonia vaccine, the Gardasil vaccine, the hepatitis vaccine … But I don’t have the COVID vaccine? Isn’t that a big one?” Salerno said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
He was expecting to receive hundreds of doses to dole out in December. The state says it will provide vaccine to physicians who can safely handle and store it. Salerno is still waiting.
“It’s an ongoing, stumbling and fumbling public health rollout,” Salerno told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.
Since a booster will probably be needed, a lot of people are wondering if they’ll have to stick to the vaccine brand they got originally. A mix-and-match clinical trial is now in its early stages.MORE NEWS: NYC Rolling Out New Pilot Program To Get Students Vaccinated
CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.