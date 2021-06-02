NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful moment brought police and an Upper West Side community together Wednesday.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea joined community leaders, along with kids and adults of all ages, at the Douglas Houses for the "Power of Play" event.
It’s a joint initiative to renovate and reopen more than 100 basketball courts and soccer fields in all five boroughs.
This was the first one.
“What you should know is this is a partnership. This is a partnership between federal partners, state and local partners, most of all our community,” Shea said. “We are here for you.”
Along with the brand new courts, truckloads of free sports equipment were dropped off.
The goal of the program is to promote outdoor activity for kids after a tough year spent mainly indoors.