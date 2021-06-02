NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday a redesigned Javits Center will welcome back crowds this summer for the International Auto Show.
It will be held from Aug. 20-29.
The governor says the Javits Center is now 50% larger after the facility was expanded during the pandemic.
Cuomo says he expects up to 1 million visitors for the Auto Show.
Tickets go on sale later this month. For more information, visit autoshowny.com.