JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jersey City is gearing up for its first annual Mural Festival.
The event, which is happening Saturday and Sunday, will celebrate Jersey City’s expansive mural arts program.READ MORE: Whale Skull Washes Ashore At New Jersey State Park
The festival is a collaboration between Jersey City and Mana Public Arts. It will feature new works from more than 50 artists.READ MORE: Bronx Street Co-Named For Late Queen Of Salsa Music, Celia Cruz
“In Jersey City, we’re making a big bet on the arts community,” Mayor Steven Fulop said. “We are thankful that Mana has been such a great partner in reaching out to some of the best-known street artists in the entire world.”
The murals will be on display across Jersey City.MORE NEWS: Lawmakers Fed Up With Mental Illness, Homelessness Intersecting With Attacks On Asian-American Community
Fulop hopes the festival will also provide a boost to local businesses that have been struggling during the pandemic.