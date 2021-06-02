Breaking NewsMTA Officials Say Hackers Breached Its Systems In April, No Danger Posed To The Public
By CBSNewYork Team
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Jersey City is gearing up for its first annual Mural Festival.

The event, which is happening Saturday and Sunday, will celebrate Jersey City’s expansive mural arts program.

The festival is a collaboration between Jersey City and Mana Public Arts. It will feature new works from more than 50 artists.

“In Jersey City, we’re making a big bet on the arts community,” Mayor Steven Fulop said. “We are thankful that Mana has been such a great partner in reaching out to some of the best-known street artists in the entire world.”

The murals will be on display across Jersey City.

Fulop hopes the festival will also provide a boost to local businesses that have been struggling during the pandemic.

