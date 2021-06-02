Breaking NewsMTA Officials Say Hackers Breached Its Systems In April, No Danger Posed To The Public
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, Water Main Break

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large water main break has soaked streets in Brooklyn.

It happened at 10:19 a.m. at St. Marks Avenue and 4th Avenue in Boerum Hill.

READ MORE: MTA Says Hackers Breached Its Systems In April But No Threat Was Posed To Public

Authorities say the sidewalk has partially collapsed.

READ MORE: Amazon To Stop Testing Job Applicants For Marijuana, Says It Supports Federal Legalization

Area residents said a crew was drilling a hole to test the soil at a building nearby.

MORE NEWS: New Task Force Aims To Tackle Trauma In New York City Schools With Healing-Centered Approach

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

CBSNewYork Team